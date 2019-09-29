Springfield district starts giving flu shots earlier this year

Springfield school nurses were able to administer flu shots to more than 3,700 students, or 15 percent, last year.

They hope to exceed that this year.

Jean Grabeel, director of health services, said the district moved up its flu clinics this fall, starting Sept. 23. The flu shots are free to students.

“We are actually starting earlier because that was one of the concerns that came out from parents last year,” she said.

Earlier this month, Grabeel told the Springfield school board that nurses closely track the demographics of students who sign up for flu shots. The goal is to increase the number overall and to identify any trends.

