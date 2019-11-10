Springfield Discovery Center hosts 32nd annual Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Discovery Center is hosting it’s 32nd annual Festival of Trees tonight.

Sixteen different trees and wreaths are on display and they’re all part of a silent auction to benefit the Discovery Center.

Rob Blevins, the executive director of the Discovery Center, says raising money isn’t always fun, but as a non-profit science center, they have to get creative because the Discovery Center’s existence is critical to kids in our community.

“We’re the place that’s preparing them for those careers,” Blevins said. “If you think about where in Springfield are kids getting prepared to become doctors, or a nurse, or an engineer, or a factory employee. We’re creating those hands-on workers of the future.”

KOLR10’S Joe Murano and Elisa Raffa actually had the honor of emceeing this event tonight.