Springfield dental clinic owner sentenced to over four years in prison

MARSHALL, Mo. — On Wednesday, Oct. 9, former dental clinic owner Pamela Van Drie was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison without parole.

The court also ordered that Van Drie pay more than 1 million dollars in restitution.

In February of this year, Van Drie and her husband Lorin Van Drie were found guilty on all 40 counts in a 2016 indictment accusing the two of health care fraud, failing to pay payroll taxes, and collecting unemployment benefits they were not supposed to receive.

The schemes totaled 1 million dollars.

The Van Dries owned All About Smiles, a Springfield company, that provided dental services at clinics in Springfield, Bolivar, and Mountain Grove.

A sentencing hearing for Lorin Van Drie has not been scheduled yet.