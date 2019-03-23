Springfield Democrats Hold Annual Democrat Days

SPRINGFIELD — Democrats from around the state are coming together this weekend here in Springfield for Democrat Days of the Ozarks.

The co-chair of the event, Jeff Munziger tells us many voters are disappointed with what the legislature is doing, specifically the Clean Missouri Act and the minimum wage increase.

“One of the biggest issues we have here in Missouri is that we have the right to place questions on the ballot through the initiative petition process and now we see our legislature working to undermine that effort, to make it harder for citizens to get an issue onto the ballot,” Munzinger said.

Missouri State Senator Scott Sifton, from Afton, brought up higher education and the state budget.

“People are concerned about the state budget and this situation, they are concerned about what that is going to mean for higher education. Things have been badly mismanaged by the administration in Jefferson City and I am afraid that is going to have implications in Springfield and other places where higher education is important,” Sifton said.

The event is still going on tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. with several speakers, presentations and activist training sessions throughout the day.

Those attending were encouraged to bring items to be donated to programs of the Kitchen Inc.

More than 500 people are expected to attend. This is the 99th year of this event.