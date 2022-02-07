SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Utilities (CU) is warning of a scam to get personal information from Springfield residents.

The scam consists of a text alerting customers that a payment did not go through.

City Utilities reminds residents that CU does not text customers and that questions about accounts should be directed to customer service representatives by calling CU.

Here's a new scam going around. Texting about your utility payment. City Utilities does not contact customers using text messages. If you have any questions about your account, call our Customer Service Representatives to discuss. — City Utilities (@cityutilities) February 7, 2022

A spokesperson for City Utilities told Ozarks First CU is working on a system for text notifications but it is not in place at this time.