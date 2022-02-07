SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Utilities (CU) is warning of a scam to get personal information from Springfield residents.
The scam consists of a text alerting customers that a payment did not go through.
City Utilities reminds residents that CU does not text customers and that questions about accounts should be directed to customer service representatives by calling CU.
A spokesperson for City Utilities told Ozarks First CU is working on a system for text notifications but it is not in place at this time.