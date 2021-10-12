Springfield crash kills Buffalo man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On October 9th, Springfield Police Officers arrived at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Sunshine and Marion late Saturday night.

The investigation indicated that a red Kia was traveling east on Sunshine when it left the road and struck a traffic signal pole.

The driver, and sole occupant of the car, was taken to an area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Toby Holland from Buffalo, Mo. His family members have been notified.

