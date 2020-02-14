Springfield congressman announces two local projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield’s congressman, Billy Long, is announcing two local development projects.

His office says the FCC has awarded more than $175 million, to expand to high-speed internet in rural Missouri.

Long says almost 4,000 homes and businesses will get connected.

The locations will be parts of Barry, Christian, Greene, Jasper, Polk, and Stone counties.

No word on when the service begins.

Plus, Congressman Long says a runway at the Springfield Branson National Airport will be resurfaced.

The Department of Transportation awarded over $3.5 million to reconstruct the taxiway.