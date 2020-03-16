Springfield City Utilities will suspend disconnection of utilities until May

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
city utilities_1512153961000.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities has announced they will be suspending disconnection of utilities for non-payment until May 1, 2020.

Customers are encouraged to contact City Utilities to make payment arrangements to avoid additional late payment charges.

Other cities such as Lebanon and Liberty are also suspending the disconnection of utilities.

City Utilities are also reassuring that the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water.

Conventional water treatment methods using filtration and disinfection performed by City Utilities should remove or inactivate COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now