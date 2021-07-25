Springfield City Utilities hosted naming ceremony at Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Utilities held a brief ceremony to name and dedicate the recreation area near the Marina on Fellows Lake.

The area was formally named Miller Park in honor of former City Utility manager Scott Miller. In addition to the name change, a new 28 slip marina is under construction to replace the original Marina that’s been in use since the late 1950s.

Miller says it means a lot to have the park named after him.

“The things we did at City Utilities, we didn’t… I didn’t do so I could get a park named after me,” said Miller. ” It was really about being a community asset and doing the best thing that we could for Springfield. And just the fact that the board decided to name this park after me, it’s really beyond words for me.”

“Scott was really known as a collaborator in the community, so without Scott’s vision this wouldn’t have come together and this is a good opportunity to show our appreciation,” said Gary Gibson, general manager and CEO of City Utilities.

The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks will manage the Marina and store and is renting Kayaks, canoes, and motorized boats for visitors.

The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks also held the Watershed Summer Gala at Fellows Lake.