Springfield city leaders invite community to SGF Community Kickoff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Leaders are looking to the future by inviting the community to attend the Forwards SGF Community Kickoff

The event was a chance for residents to share ideas for the city’s next master plan which will begin when vision 2020 is complete.

Forward SGF is an 18-to-24 month comprehensive planning process to establish a vision of what the future will look like here in Springfield.

Randal Whitman, SGF city planner, explains.

“Right now in the process we’re initiating public input and getting feedback as to what kind of assets and what kinds of things we need to work on. Areas of concerns and things the city needs to work on over the next many years.” Whitman said. “So we work on that through community engagement, variety of workshops, interviews.”

For those who want to get involved and share ideas, a community workshop is scheduled for September 4 at the Northview Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.