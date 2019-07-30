Springfield City Council outlines 2019 priorities, here’s what they are

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Council unanimously approved a resolution adopting its 2019 priorities at the July 29 meeting.

The priorities are as follows:

Quality of Place

Those features of physical environment and qualities of life that make a location a desirable, competitive and economically vibrant place to live.

Objectives

Create an image campaign that communicates to and empowers citizens to get engaged with Quality of Place efforts

Invest in projects that improve livability for Springfieldians; including the beautification of City property, roadways and entryways

Revitalize Springfield’s neighborhoods

Invest in quality multi-modal transportation infrastructure

Attract and retain Springfield’s talent

Review the work of the business community visioning group related to the quality of place

Proactively promote activities that instill community pride

Foster activities that promote a clean, safe and friendly neighborhood.

Legislative Engagement

The deliberate formation of a positive relationship with local and regional legislative delegates to affect positive outcomes in legislative policy.

Objectives

Partner further with our region’s cities and organization to create a unified legislative voice

Serve as a subject matter trusted source for municipal issues

Work closely with the Missouri Legislature’s newly formed Local Government Caucus

More formally recognize the efforts of Springfield’s legislative delegation

Focus annually on the City’s top and most impactful priorities to ensure a clear legislative priority message.

Fiscal Sustainability and Accountability

The ability of a municipal organization to adequately meet its primary service delivery needs and financial commitments over the long-term, while also preserving a healthy financial condition based on municipal association best practices including accountability and transparency.

Objectives

Review new revenue opportunities to meet future capital and operational needs

Determine the most reasonable means to grow existing revenue sources

Encourage ideas for improving operational efficiencies

Fully project and address deferred maintenance needs

Examine enhanced cooperation opportunities with Greene County and other government entities

Develop performance and financial accountability measures

Prudently maximize idle funds investment options

Enhance fiscal transparency through website functionality.

Economic Vitality

A sustainable economic climate that fosters low poverty, affordable options for quality housing and wage levels that allow the opportunity for people to participate in the quality of life endeavors.

Objectives

Enhance Springfield’s potential as a regional tourism hub for both traditional and sports tourism

Improve the efficiency and value of the development process

Review and refine the City’s annexation strategy

Enhance efforts to revitalize Springfield’s neighborhoods

Review the provision of alternative forms of energy that are desired by business prospects

Strategically market and apply a targeted use of economic development incentives for big impact projects

Leverage the benefit of private, public, educational and medical partnerships

Make proactive investments in public infrastructure for those areas with the highest potential for development and redevelopment

Be a partner to help close the skills gap within our community

Improve the community’s attractiveness to business site selectors

Align development interests with the priorities of place, design, and safety

Successfully complete the review of the City’s land-use plan and effectively implement the outcomes.

Public Safety

The effective delivery of police, fire, 911, and emergency management service, including prevention efforts and protection from events that could endanger the safety of the general public from significant injury/harm or damage, such as crimes or disasters.

Objectives

Actively review the application and benefit of new public safety technology

Address quality of life issues, with special emphasis on reducing chronic nuisance properties to ensure clean, safe neighborhoods

Strongly encourage the empowerment of neighborhoods to identify and community needs and concerns

Increase crime prevention and public education efforts

Make efforts to reduce traffic accidents by emphasizing the Education, Engineering and Enforcement approach

Continue to utilize, promote and recommend alternative sentencing approaches where relevant to reduce warrant-related activities

Place additional emphasis on the diversity of staff

Work with community partners to determine the root causes of mental health issues

Continue to focus on reducing public safety response times

Review alternative approaches to enhance compliance with municipal court orders

The transition from a complaint-based code enforcement approach to a City-initiated approach.

