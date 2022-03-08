SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine Monday night by lighting Historic City Hall yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Ken McClure asked those in attendance to take a moment of “private prayer, reflection, and meditation” to “remember what is going on in Ukraine.”

The resolution reads:

“On February 24 of this year, Russia launched an attack on neighboring Ukraine and Eastern Europe that has the world on high alert. This action has grave consequences not only in Ukraine but also around the world. Innocent lives are being affected as these actions have caused extraordinary suffering and loss of life for Ukrainians and their homeland.”

According to the United Nations, 1.5 million Ukrainians have already been displaced by the conflict in their country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told British lawmakers “we will not give up and we will not lose,” in a speech that evoked Churchill’s stirring “never surrender” speech during the darkest days of World War II.

On Tuesday, March 8, United States President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports.

“We remain united in our purpose to keep pressure mounted on Putin,” Biden said.

Biden spoke from the White House Tuesday morning to detail “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”