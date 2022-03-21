SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council members will meet Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Historic City Hall. There are a number of zoning and funding items on the agenda. Here are a few items of note.

Council members will discuss and may vote on accepting $5 million on behalf of the Ozark Empire Fair. The money, which comes from the Missouri General Assembly, has to be accepted by the city first. According to the agenda item, the money will be used by Ozark Empire Fair to build a new building.

Another issue members could vote on Monday night is authorizing the City Manager to apply for two grants from the U.S. Department of Labor. One is for $3 million and the other is for $6 million. The money would be used to build apprenticeship opportunities and programs.

Funding for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is also on tonight’s council agenda. One grant that members could approve provides $1.4 million to continue to fund COVID-19 response. The other is for more than $574,000 to help the health department reduce disparities when it comes to responding to COVID-19 when it comes to race, gender, education, income, or sexual orientation.

You can read the other issues up for discussion or vote on the Springfield City Council agenda.