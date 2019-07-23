Springfield City Council hears recommendations for Galloway, here’s what was said

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield’s Planning and Development staff presented recommendations for the future of the Galloway area to City Council Tuesday, July 23.

Six stakeholder committee meetings, three public input meetings, and two surveys were done before the recommendations were presented. It was estimated that more than 500 people participated in providing input over the past six months.

There were some common themes and concerns collected from these meetings and surveys including:

Traffic and pedestrian/cyclist safety

Preserve and protect the natural topography and amenities in the area

Support the Ozark Greenway trails

Expand and enhance Sequiota Park

Protect the quaint and unique village atmosphere

Consider implementing architectural design guidelines and land-use restrictions

Prioritize citizen/resident concerns when evaluating development projects.

Staff recommendations include:

Improvements to promote pedestrian cyclist and vehicle safety

Installing a physical barrier or fencing between the Ozark Greenway trail and roadway and define parking along Lone Pine with a visual barrier.

Public art

Pedestrian-scale lighting

Fountains

Use conditional overlay districts in conjunction with rezoning cases to limit uses that are incompatible with village character, limit size, illumination, placement, and a number of signs. Prohibit digital signage.

Encourage design elements compatible with historic development pattern and existing structures, including restrictions on glazing ratios, limit building height through bulk plane regulations, require parking lot placement behind buildings where feasible, require attractive landscaping.

To see the full list, click here.

The Next Steps

A final version of the report will need to be reached before City Council is expected to adopt it as a policy document. In order for a final version to be reached, the report will circulate for public comments and feedback.

Once adopted, Planning & Development staff will then use the report when reviewing development proposals to make recommendations to City Council.

To read all of the notes from the meeting, click here.