SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield City Council heard a petition, at Monday night’s meeting, for a community improvement district, also known as a CID, for the Galloway Neighborhood near Sequiota Park.

It is similar to the CID for Commercial Street in Springfield.

If approved by residents in Galloway, it could lead to several public improvements for bridges, parks, and streets.

However, to fund it, residents will have to agree to a potential one-eighth sales tax or potential property tax.