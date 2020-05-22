Springfield church hosts supplies drive for Sammy’s Window

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to Foster Adopt Connect, there are more than 3,200 children in foster care in Southwest Missouri. Nearly 650 of those are in Greene County. During Foster Care Awareness Month, Ridgecrest Baptist Church is hosting a Drive-By Drop Off to gather supplies for Sammy’s Window.

The non-profit is a local agency that helps provide food and clothing to foster families in Southwest Missouri.

Shayla Hale with Ridgecrest Baptist Church hopes that the items they are collecting will help kids feel a sense of dignity

“Often kids who come into care don’t have more than what they were wearing when they left their home,” Hale said. “And so, this will give them an opportunity to have some things that are theirs, things that they need, and can feel like they are part of that family.”

Starting this Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, May 24, you can drop off new items that are in high demand. They include personal hygiene items, boys size 6/8 boxer briefs, ladies size 7 boys short underwear, and kid-friendly pantry items. For a complete list of needs and drop off times, please visit www.ridgecrestbaptist.org/events, and look for Drive-by Drop-off.

Due to COVID-19, all guests are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The drop off will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church under the portico on the North East side of the building.