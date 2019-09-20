Springfield Chamber of Commerce goes to Lexington

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 80 people took a trip to Lexington, Kentucky for the weekend to get see what they are doing well, and how that can be applied here.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and 84 community leaders are spending the weekend in a town that has similar demographics to SGF Lexington, Kentucky. Chamber President Matt Morrow is already finding value in this trip.

“We’ve heard a number of things that are really valuable and relevant to us in Springfield, including information that we’ve gained already today with some of the things with their downtown redevelopment, work that’s taking place to help make this an attractive place for young and upcoming talent in the workforce,” Morrow said.

Morrow says the workforce is a big focus on this trip. Officials from OTC are tagging along as well to help improve one of their workforce projects.

The OTC advanced manufacturing center is set to open in a couple years. OTC Spokesman Mark Miller hopes a trip not far from Lexington will help them draw inspiration.

“We want to visit an advanced manufacturing center that’s very similar,” Miller said. “Bluegrass Community College in Georgetown has an advanced manufacturing center, and we’re really looking for some best practices here in facility design, curriculum, what are we gonna teach in it, and how they really deal with their industry partners.”

Miller says OTC doesn’t just on the chamber trips. They’ve gone on several, all with the idea to help themselves help the community.

“The best ideas are stolen. So if we can get some great ideas, bring them back to Springfield and the Ozarks and implement those, then we’re doing the best things we can for our community.” Miller said.

Other universities and people in the private sector are on this trip as well. They will all be heading back Saturday, Sept. 21.