Springfield businessman honored in tow truck procession

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A well-known local businessman from Springfield was honored on Saturday, August 28.

Residents have probably noticed Floyd’s name on tow trucks around the area for decades now.

Floyd Martin Sawyer was the owner and founder of Floyd’s Towing and passed away on August 24. According to his obituary, he bought his first wrecker in 1979, and from there his company was born.

Family and friends from all over decided to honor him with a tow truck procession and dozens of trucks from area wrecker companies participated.

“I think Floyd would be proud,” said Mick Maggard, a friend of Sawyer. “He’d be proud of his kids. His boys. He’d be proud of everyone showing their respect for him. When he started this wrecker service, there weren’t but two or three. And now look. Everybody comes together to support the man. 40 years he was in the wrecker service. And he’ll be with us for another 40.”