Springfield businesses, residents prepare to ring in the New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local businesses have been prepping Friday morning and afternoon for New Year’s Eve events.

Those with Tie & Timber Beer Co. said they’re hopeful more people will be out and about this year.

Office Manager and Bartender, Kyla Mullen, said they hold a celebration every New Year’s Eve.

“Of course last year wasn’t as big as the years before, but we’ve always had a big celebration here with confetti canyons, balloon drops and we always also release our beer “Snooze,” which is a French toast pastry beer,” Mullen said.

She said they could see up to 200 people Friday night.

“We’re expecting a lot more people, for it to be a lot more fun and just a little more relaxed than last year,” Mullen said. Celebrations were also being planned at the Drunken Monkey Bar & Grill.

“We’ve been seeing it here at our bar, and I’ve talked to a few others, that have seen an increase in business because people are starting to feel more comfortable coming out and having a good time and trying to get out of the house,” said Brian Smith, Drunken Monkey Bar & Grill Owner.

While the option of heading out to celebrate is there, some said staying in is the safest choice for them.

“Just being able to spend time with the family and relaxing with them and hopefully going into a better year, better than the last two,” said William Brandon. “It seems like a peaceful thing to do.”

Felicia Typaldos and Katelyn Butler said they also plan to stay in this year.

“I’m used to it by now that we’re all kind of staying in and doing stuff and it can be just as fun,” said Katelyn Butler. “It does get a little sad that you don’t get to go out to the bars or anything like that and have more fun there, but it’s a little safer as well.”

Both bars said they plan on having live music Friday night.