Springfield business owner used team of women to smuggle drugs across the country

According to a statement released by the office of Timothy Garrison, U.S. Attorney for Missouri’s Western District, a Springfield man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for leading a plan to distribute “large quantities of methamphetamine”.

Christopher Jefferson, 46, is said to have frequently used women to drive these large quantities of meth across the country.

According to Garrison’s statement, Jefferson also asked these women to smuggle “smaller quantities of cocaine and heroin hidden inside of their vaginas,” as well.

“They were paid to drive to Texas, Arizona, or California to pick up methamphetamine and other drugs and transport them back to Springfield,” Garrison’s office reports.

Garrison’s office says Jefferson, who owned an auto-repair shop in Springfield, has two prior state convictions for distribution/delivery of a controlled substance.

The drug trafficking operation he was convicted of leading lasted between December 2nd, 2016 – January 23rd, 2018.

On October 25th, 2018, Jefferson pleaded guilty to his involvement.

Jefferson’s 25 year sentence does not come with the possibility of parole.