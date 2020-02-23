Springfield brings Mardi Gras to C Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you can’t make it New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras, you could have just gone to C Street.

Beignets at Artisan’s Oven, Bourbon Street Creole pancakes at Van Gogh’s, New Orlean’s coffee at Big Momma’s, and gumbo at Lindberg’s.

There was even masquerade karaoke at Ruthie’s.

Stores along C Street offered sales, bars had drink specials and almost everyone has lots and lots of beads.

Celebrations went on all day — things kicked off at noon with a walking tour.

“We’ve been in every shop that’s been open all the way down,” said Rod Rahn, an attendee of C Street Mardi Gras. “Lindbergh’s is where we started from, we ate there, then up the street and back down celebrating Mardi Gras and having a great time seeing people and talking to people, interacting with people trying to get them more in the festive spirit.”

Mardi Gras on C Street wraps Saturday at midnight.