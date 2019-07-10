Breaking News
Springfield/Branson airport plans for new parking spaces

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you fly out of the Springfield/Branson National Airport and have trouble finding parking, things are about to get a little easier.

The airport will soon have about 750 more parking spots.

That’s on top of the 300 spaces added last year.

The airport’s director of operations says about 200 temporary parking spaces will be available in a few weeks.

By the end of the year valet parking will be available.

In 2020 the airport will add charging stations for electric vehicles and potentially a covered sidewalk through the parking lot.

