Springfield Boy Scouts open their annual Christmas tree lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Boy Scout Troop opened their 27th annual Christmas tree lot on Friday, Nov. 29.

“So there’s great Christmas trees all over town, but when you buy from the troop 24 tree lot, you’re not only getting a high-quality tree, but you’re supporting the leadership and development of young people.” Boy Scout Chaperone Lindsey Dumas-Bell said.

100 percent of their sales will support Boy Scout Troop 24 but that money isn’t easily earned.

Until the tree lot closes, which is usually in mid-December, every Boy Scout will work three shifts. In those four to five hour shifts, they will sell Christmas trees.

According to Dumas-Bell, the money made from the sales goes directly into their scout account.

Her son Emery Bell is a Boy Scout and according to Emery, he earns more than just money.

“That helps send our scouts to high adventures like Philmont in New Mexico, it helps fund lots of campouts, we go camping a lot of times once a month,” Dumas-Bell said.

Emory said, “Whenever I first started boy scouts I wasn’t like really talkative with the scouts, I was kind of quiet and like wasn’t saying much. But whenever the tree lot came, it was sort of a great way to sort of connect with my fellow boy scouts.”

According to Emory, people should help Boy Scouts like himself because Boy Scouts help keep the environment clean.

Now whether you have a real tree or an artificial tree there are pros and cons of both. Christy Martin of Martin’s Floral and Home Decor shares some of those pros and cons.

Artificial Trees:

Easier to set up

Easier to have multiple of in one home

Already come lit

Buy trees with specific dimensions

Dumas-Bell also gave us the pros and cons of real trees.

Real Trees: