Springfield boy scout troop selling Christmas trees at Battlefield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 28-year-long tradition continues in Springfield this holiday season.

The boy scouts have officially opened their Christmas tree lot.

The lot is set up at Battlefield Mall on the corner of Battlefield and Glenstone.

There you can find nine different kinds of fresh-cut Christmas trees: Fraser firs, blue spruces, and Douglas firs.

Troop 24 Scouts and their family members will be working in shifts seven days a week now through mid-December or until all the trees are gone.

“It’s a fun time, you know,” Senior Patrol Leader Kohl Tabor said. “I get to hang out with my friends and just see smiles on customers when they get to pick out their tree. Overall, just kind of a good experience that I enjoy.”

There’s even a drive through option at the lot. People can order and pay from their vehicles.

In addition to trees, the scouts are selling wreaths and tree stands.