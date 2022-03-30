SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The public is invited to celebrate Spring and culture with Springfield Sister Cities this weekend.

The Kite and Pinata Festival will be held at the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park. The free event highlights Springfield’s sister city relationship with Isesaki, Japan, and Tlaquepaque, Mexico.

People can enjoy live performances and browse a mini-market featuring Japanese and Mexican snacks. People can also purchase a kite kit to build and decorate or purchase a piñata kit. Kite and pinata kits will be $5.

The event will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.