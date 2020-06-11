Springfield black business owners say community support, education have helped through the years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A list circulating on social media recently of black-owned businesses in Springfield has gained popularity with the hopes of more people giving them business.

I like having tangible ways of supporting rather than just saying that I’m in support. One way that we can tangibly show our support is to support black-owned businesses! I’ve compiled a list of black-owned businesses where I live in Springfield, MO, in case you want to show your support as well. If you don’t live in Springfield, I encourage you to find some black-owned businesses to support in your area, or maybe you can even collaborate with the black leaders in your community to create your own list! 🖤 If you aren’t able to support these businesses financially, a follow on social media is another way to show your support! I’m sure I’ve missed some businesses, so please let me know of others to include. 🖤 Here are the Instagram accounts for the local businesses that are on IG: Big Momma’s Coffee- @big_mommas_coffee Potter’s House Coffee- @potters.house house Cross Town BBQ- @crosstown_bbq Jamaican Patty Co- @jamaicanpattyco Q Enoteca Wine Bar & Event Space- @eventspaceq308 Lewis Boxing Gym Smitty’s Mid-West Boxing Gym- @smittysmidwestboxing Cut N Edge Barber Shop Blue Styles Barber Shop Professional Touch Salon & Barber Shop- Della’s Beauty Plus- @dellasbeautyplus417 Springfield Braiding Company- @braidlocweave MS Events Worldwide- @mseventsworldwide Oke-Thomas + Associates Ascension Protective Services NON-PROFITS Springfield NAACP Minorities in business- @sgfmib Brother to Brother 🖤 And a huge thank you to @ramseyjeanty and @harborside_219 for helping me compile this list! ♥️ #blacklivesmatter #blackbusinessesmatter

The list has around 15 black-owned businesses, one being Cut N Edge Barbershop. There are many more businesses in Springfield that are black-owned and are not mentioned, one of those businesses is Moore’s Trash Service.

Cut N Edge started in 2015 by Seth Mccoy, and Moore’s Trash Services (MTS) began in 1965 by the grandfather of James “Jim” Ball. Jim, along with his two sisters, his brother, and his sons, run the business.

To last in a business that long, Jim says education will get you there.

“Go to school, get your education as much as you can, and be an entrepreneur. Everything’s there for you to do it, you have to have the strive and encouragement to go do it,” says Jim.

Jim says he and his siblings were raised not seeing color, but people.

“Our dad cam from West Plains and his dad left him when he was five-years-old. There was a white gentleman down there who took my dad in as a son. So we weren’t brought up to see color; you were brought up to treat everybody the same as you would want to be treated,” says Jim.

That same attitude of treating others the way you want to be treated has stuck with Jim as he has put that same attitude in the family business. Jim says they take the time to know their customers in the Springfield area and consider them more like family.

“If our company ever gets that big where we can’t take time out and talk to the customers, something’s wrong. Don’t treat people as numbers. Again be fair to them,” says Jim.

Mccoy at Cut N Edge says he has seen new customers in the recent weeks but couldn’t pinpoint if it was from Black Lives Matter or COVID-19. But, he says small businesses like his rely on that community support.

“The community definitely need to support all of the mom and pop shop businesses out here, with these big companies taking over a lot of stuff, we definitely need help as a smaller company,” says Mccoy.

He says with COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement, the community has shown a lot of support.

