Springfield black business owners say community support, education have helped through the years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A list circulating on social media recently of black-owned businesses in Springfield has gained popularity with the hopes of more people giving them business.

The list has around 15 black-owned businesses, one being Cut N Edge Barbershop. There are many more businesses in Springfield that are black-owned and are not mentioned, one of those businesses is Moore’s Trash Service.

Cut N Edge started in 2015 by Seth Mccoy, and Moore’s Trash Services (MTS) began in 1965 by the grandfather of James “Jim” Ball. Jim, along with his two sisters, his brother, and his sons, run the business.

To last in a business that long, Jim says education will get you there.

“Go to school, get your education as much as you can, and be an entrepreneur. Everything’s there for you to do it, you have to have the strive and encouragement to go do it,” says Jim.

Jim says he and his siblings were raised not seeing color, but people.

“Our dad cam from West Plains and his dad left him when he was five-years-old. There was a white gentleman down there who took my dad in as a son. So we weren’t brought up to see color; you were brought up to treat everybody the same as you would want to be treated,” says Jim.

That same attitude of treating others the way you want to be treated has stuck with Jim as he has put that same attitude in the family business. Jim says they take the time to know their customers in the Springfield area and consider them more like family.

“If our company ever gets that big where we can’t take time out and talk to the customers, something’s wrong. Don’t treat people as numbers. Again be fair to them,” says Jim.

Mccoy at Cut N Edge says he has seen new customers in the recent weeks but couldn’t pinpoint if it was from Black Lives Matter or COVID-19. But, he says small businesses like his rely on that community support.

“The community definitely need to support all of the mom and pop shop businesses out here, with these big companies taking over a lot of stuff, we definitely need help as a smaller company,” says Mccoy.

He says with COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement, the community has shown a lot of support.