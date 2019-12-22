Springfield Ballet performs Christmas classic at Landers Theatre

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ballet fans got the chance to see a Christmas classic – The Nutcracker!

The Springfield Ballet is performing The Nutcracker for the 34th season this weekend at Landers Theatre.

The ballet was created back in 1892 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Ashley Walden, Executive Director of the Springfield Ballet, said it helps bring in the holiday spirit and “making it festive.”

“Our cast is great – there’s 110 of them up there, just enjoying themselves,” Walden said. “It’s pretty intense but at the same time, the students love it. They just enjoy being in the studio and then performing for the audiences and impacting the community with the arts, and how much it brings the Christmas spirit to the area is wonderful.”

If you want to see the play yourself, there are two more showings on Dec. 22 and one on Dec. 23.