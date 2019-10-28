Springfield awarded grant to add two victim advocates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield was awarded a $500,000 grant to add two victim advocates to the Springfield Police Department.

The goal of the grant is to improve the response by different criminal justice agencies to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Captain Tad Peters with SPD says the city applied for the grant because one of the biggest problems victims face is getting discouraged by the process itself.

Part of the grant also has a training component. It will be for local prosecutors and law enforcement officers to be aware of the best practices for interviewing and interacting with the victims.