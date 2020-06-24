Springfield artist spreads cheer to residents at a nursing home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Artist Audrey Bottrell-Parks decided to bring some color to the windows of those unable to meet with their families, nursing home residents.

Audrey’s mother has been living in The Manor at Elfindale for nearly two years, and since the COVID-19 pandemic, Audrey hasn’t seen her mom face to face since early March.

“I decided I needed to do something for my mom, being stuck in the nursing home and not being able to go out during COVID. I wanted to give her something to look at for entertainment,” says Audrey.

She painted a flamingo, to represent their trips to Flordia when Audrey was younger, and a flower with a dragonfly. After painting her mom’s window, she painted nearly every window at the facility. Audrey had help from two friends, Darlene Copeland and Sherri Davis, to help paint the windows. The team painted scenes according to what the resident of the room enjoyed. One resident was a former farmer, so they painted a pig surrounded by flowers.

“If you look, we put a little heart on every window to let them know that they’re loved, and they’re not forgotten,” says Audrey.

She hopes her paintings inspire others to get creative to cheer up their family members stuck in nursing homes. Audrey says it’s been hard to communicate with her mom like this for nearly four months.

“It’s the least I could do to give them something. We all thought it was hard to be stuck at home, but we had our loved ones around us, we could have human contact, we could have hugs, we could go outside in our yard. They didn’t have that,” says Audrey.

Audrey is unsure when she’ll be able to see her mom again inside the facility. According to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), long-term care facilities are using a phased-in approach because underlying health conditions make residents more vulnerable to COVID-19. Each facility will decide its visitor guidelines and take the state of COVID-19 in the community into consideration.

The staff at The Manor at Elfindale are discussing what reopening looks like for them but did not have a timeframe on when that would be.