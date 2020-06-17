Springfield Art Museum maximizes occupant numbers from 40 to 80 visitors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum has expanded its maximum occupancy numbers, according to a press release.

Following phase three of the Road to Recovery Plan , the museum will limit walk-in traffic from 40 people to 80 people during its normal operating hours.

Visitors will have first come first serve.

Visitors will be admitted on an “equal or less-than” basis. For example, if three people leave the Museum, three or fewer can enter the Museum.

Gallery attendants and Security will monitor individual galleries. Visitors might even be asked to wait in case an individual gallery is overcapacity.

Visitors, groups, and the staff will be encouraged to practice social distancing physically six feet apart as well as wearing masks and gloves.

If any visitors have COVID-19 symptoms they will be asked to leave or not enter the Museum.

The guidelines have been based off of the City of Springfield Road to Recovery Phase Three and will be updated based on the guidance of the City of Springfield.

Until further notice, the Museums public programs such as tours, workshops, classes will remain canceled. The limited public program is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, July 7.

For more information on guidelines for COVID-19 visit the Springfield-Greene County Health Department website.