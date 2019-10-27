Springfield Art Museum hosts annual ‘Trick Art Treat’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum hosted its annual Trick Art Treat earlier today.

It was a morning of Halloween themed crafts, games, pumpkin decorating, spooky stories and a costume contest.

Kate Baird is one of the educators at the Springfield Art Museum.

She says the rain didn’t stop people from coming out to Trick Art Treat today, an event that has been in the works for a while.

“I really love this event because I think it’s a time when a lot of people who don’t ordinarily come to the art museum come here and have a good time,” Baird said. “So we really look forward to Trick Art Treat every year, just to have a lot of people being creative in the art museum.”

There were more than 15 arts and crafts projects to work on at Trick Art Treat and it was all free.