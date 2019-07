SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum announces it now has the Nick Cave Soundsuit on display.

Soundsuit is Cave’s most well-known body of work and is intended to camouflage the body of race, gender, and class.

The hope is that it forces the viewer to look without judgement.

Cave is a well known contemporary artist from Missouri and has his art exhibitied all over the world.

The 2009 art piece is currently on display through July 28.