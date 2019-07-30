Springfield Art Museum announces new exhibit coming soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today the Springfield Art Museum announced a new art installation called “Burn Out” featuring 23 screen-printed aluminum stones

Each rock is encoded and when put together reveal a story for patrons.

The stones can be “read” by walking through the landscape. The title of the installation references quote “the necessary destruction of fire”. The “stones” can be found between the art museums grounds and Phelps Grove Park.

Something that Nick Nelson, museum director, says is a big goal for the program “A big part of bringing Shawn Bitter’s Burn Out to Springfield is the opportunity to connect the museum to the surrounding park land. The museum sits right next to beautiful Phelps Grove Park, a historic park, so creating strong connections through art is one of our goals of this program.”

Visitors with a QR reader can access the artist’s key by scanning exhibit signage.