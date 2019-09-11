Springfield 9/11 event remembers first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A first responders 9-11 memorial remembrance was presented by Klinger-Cope Funeral Services in Springfield September 11, 2019.

First responders were honored and recognized for their courage and bravery on that tragic day.

Local police, firefighters, EMT and paramedics, members our military and the general public were invited to attend.

The chaplain said 9-11 is so significant, it was the day of tragedy and the three numbers we dial when we put out a call for help.

A luncheon was also held to give recognition to their hard work and life-saving sacrifices.

