Springdale proclaims itself a pro-life city

SPRINGDALE, Ar. — The committee unanimously approved the statement proclaiming Springdale a pro-life city.

This comes nearly two weeks after the Fayetteville Planned Parenthood closed its doors.

Sprouse says no one from the organization has approached him directly about opening a facility there but he has heard talks about the possibility.

“If we have support for this resolution and can put something out just stating the city’s preference and the city’s position and encourage them to look elsewhere,” Sprouse said. “Respectfully ask them to look elsewhere if they are considering a location in Springdale.”

Sprouse says this doesn’t go against any state or federal laws and wouldn’t prohibit Planned Parenthood from opening a clinic there.

The council will vote on the measure during its meeting next week.

Planned Parenthood says their efforts to get a clinic in northwest Arkansas haven’t stopped They’ll announce when they plan to reopen on their website.