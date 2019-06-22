Springdale Police search for suspect after deadly shooting at McDonald’s

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale Police are searching for the suspect that left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, officers responded to the McDonald’s at 1260 E. Robinson Avenue around 3:01 Saturday morning. Two males were found to have gunshot wounds.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene in a white passenger car. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call SPD at 479-751-4542, or the anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.