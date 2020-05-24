Spring Ridge Assisted Living hosts car parade for residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In an effort to keep their residents in good spirits, Spring Ridge Assisted Living hosted a car parade this afternoon.

Residents’ families joined in the fun. The parade even had a horse drawn wagon.

Beth Orsburn is the lifestyle coordinator at Spring Ridge.

She says since families can’t come inside to visit right now, a parade was the next best thing.

“They’re so excited to see their families, and see some of the people they see every day, and see the smiles on their face and of course, we threw candy so that’s always a big winner as well,” Orsburn said. “Tara and Hannah with Pheonix Home Care and Hospice, they brought the horses out. That was another way for our residents to come out and have an engaging experience with the horses, which was amazing, I couldn’t thank them enough for doing that for our residents.”

Beth, Tara and Hannah say they want to thank the community for being supportive of health care workers and essential workers.