Spring Hill Pumpkin Patch opens for the season

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Two married couples turned one idea into 12 years of success.

The Spring Hill Pumpkin Patch opened today for the fall.

Owners Tera Smith and her husband Duncan were dairy farmers. The industry was struggling, and Duncan looked for a solution.

Originally this idea sounded like too much work.

“You know, dairy farming, homeschooling, how can I do a Pumpkin Patch alone?” Smith said.

Smith asked her best friend Celena Holland and her husband to work with them.

It’s been the perfect match for the two couples and their kids.

“Between the two families they have five kids, we have two and we thought it would just be a great way for children to have experience learning business,” Holland said.

“They got to learn a lot about how you put in a lot of hard work and you don’t get that instant gratification or instant reward,” Holland said. “You have to put in a lot of work and get the paycheck later.”

But the kids did get to have some fun.

“A lot of great memories made here too. Kinda fall farm family fun is kinda our theme,” Holland said. “Our motto is ‘Spring Hill Pumpkin Patch, where every kid can be a farm kid for a day.'”

Holland says the patch can host many events including birthday parties, class reunions and religious services.