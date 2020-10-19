Spring 2020 graduates of MSU finally walk across stage for commencement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State bears walked across the stage finally for the spring and summer 2020 commencement.

The weekend of Oct. 16 was homecoming and the university invited alumni, friends and family to celebrate all things maroon and white.

500 graduates were invited to each of the two commencements. Each graduate could only invite six guests.

Masks were required throughout the entire event.

Graduates say they had mixed emotions about reaching the end of their time at MSU, but mostly, they’re proud of their hard work.

“It feels great you know, it’s been a never-ending journey,” said Tondaleigha Jones, MSU Graduate. “Just kind of ready for what’s next in life and getting on my career, and getting things going. “

“It was kind of nerve-racking at first, but being an athlete you kind of get used to being in the spotlight and it was just a great accomplishment being awarded for academics,” said Brice Calip, MSU Graduate and Lady Bears player. “Feels awesome, weight lifted off my shoulders, but it’s a great accomplishment for me.”

May and summer graduates who could not walk today will also get a chance to attend the Dec. 11 ceremony. MSU says more information on it will be sent out in the coming weeks.