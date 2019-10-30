Spooky cold temps: where to spend this Halloween indoors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The KOLR10 weather team has been saying that temperatures Thursday night are going to be in the 30’s.

Because of those cold temperatures, businesses that host outdoor trick-or-treat events are now moving the festivities indoors.

Here is a list of some indoor Halloween events happening Thursday:

  1. October 31st Party
  • At all four James River Church locations
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • variety of indoor activities from an amazing kids’ show, to face painting, dance parties, photos with princesses and superheroes, tons of free candy and more
  • They will also have giant inflatables and free kettle corn outside

2. Taps of Terror at Mother’s

  • Mother’s Brewing Co.
  • 4-10 p.m.
  • The brewery will be decking out their taproom with spooky decorations
  • Music by Joe Dillstrom, live readings from the Necronomicon, and more.

3. Make n Take Jack-O-Lanterns

  • P3 Paint Party Play
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • Reservation required, Halloween costumes encouraged
  • For reservations call: 417-881-3335

4. A Hepcat Halloween

  • The Hepcat
  • Costume contest and live jazz from The Ryan Talbot Experience
  • Event starts at 5 p.m.

5. Great Pumpkin Celebration

  • Bass Pro Shops
  • 4-8 p.m.
  • Free photos, crafts, giveaways, and more. The first 150 kids to have photos taken with the Peanuts gang will receive a free squeezable Jack-O-Lantern.
  • Costume parade at 6 p.m. Top 3 best costumes will receive a prize. Registration required.
  • Prizes and give-away items limited to kids 12 and under

6. Trunk or Treat

  • CoxHealth, Springfield and Branson locations
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • Several departments will have a kid-friendly, decorated booth, and features employees in costume. Additionally, treats will be available for children who are unable to eat candy. In Springfield, pet therapy dogs will also attend the event.
  • SPRINGFIELD: The location will be at the Meyer Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Hospital (3535 S. National Ave.)
  • BRANSON: The location will be in the parking garage

7. Boo in the City

  • Itty Bitty City
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Here’s the schedule for the day:
  • All Day – Special Craft and activities in Lab and the City-wide Spooky Scavenger Hunt
  • 9:15 a.m. – Spooky Storytime at the Stage with Parent’s Cooperative Preschool
  • 10 a.m. – Costume parade ending with Monster Mash Dance Party
  • 1 p.m.-4 p.m. – Face painting and temporary tattoos
  • 3:30 p.m. – Spooky Storytime at the Stage
  • 4:30 p.m. – Costume parade ending with Monster Mash Dance Party
  • This event is free with regular admission

8. 8-Bit Halloween

  • 1984 Arcade
  • 4-11 p.m.
  • Costume contest, a Jack-O-Lantern contest, Satan’s Hollow high score contest, and free candy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
28°F Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
28°F Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
27°F Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

41° / 28°
Showers possible
Showers possible 100% 41° 28°

Thursday

39° / 26°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 39° 26°

Friday

53° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 53° 30°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 28°

Sunday

57° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 57° 39°

Monday

62° / 44°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 44°

Tuesday

51° / 40°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 51° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

3 PM
Light Rain
80%
40°

41°

4 PM
Light Rain
80%
41°

41°

5 PM
Light Rain
80%
41°

39°

6 PM
Light Rain
80%
39°

37°

7 PM
Light Rain
80%
37°

36°

8 PM
Light Rain
80%
36°

35°

9 PM
Light Rain
70%
35°

35°

10 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
60%
35°

34°

11 PM
Snow Showers
50%
34°

33°

12 AM
Snow Showers
60%
33°

33°

1 AM
Snow Showers
40%
33°

32°

2 AM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

3 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
32°

30°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

29°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
29°

29°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
29°

28°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
27°

28°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

29°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

32°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
32°

34°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

36°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories