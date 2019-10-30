Spooky cold temps: where to spend this Halloween indoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The KOLR10 weather team has been saying that temperatures Thursday night are going to be in the 30’s.
Because of those cold temperatures, businesses that host outdoor trick-or-treat events are now moving the festivities indoors.
Here is a list of some indoor Halloween events happening Thursday:
- October 31st Party
- At all four James River Church locations
- 6-9 p.m.
- variety of indoor activities from an amazing kids’ show, to face painting, dance parties, photos with princesses and superheroes, tons of free candy and more
- They will also have giant inflatables and free kettle corn outside
2. Taps of Terror at Mother’s
- Mother’s Brewing Co.
- 4-10 p.m.
- The brewery will be decking out their taproom with spooky decorations
- Music by Joe Dillstrom, live readings from the Necronomicon, and more.
3. Make n Take Jack-O-Lanterns
- P3 Paint Party Play
- 6-8 p.m.
- Reservation required, Halloween costumes encouraged
- For reservations call: 417-881-3335
4. A Hepcat Halloween
- The Hepcat
- Costume contest and live jazz from The Ryan Talbot Experience
- Event starts at 5 p.m.
5. Great Pumpkin Celebration
- Bass Pro Shops
- 4-8 p.m.
- Free photos, crafts, giveaways, and more. The first 150 kids to have photos taken with the Peanuts gang will receive a free squeezable Jack-O-Lantern.
- Costume parade at 6 p.m. Top 3 best costumes will receive a prize. Registration required.
- Prizes and give-away items limited to kids 12 and under
6. Trunk or Treat
- CoxHealth, Springfield and Branson locations
- 5-8 p.m.
- Several departments will have a kid-friendly, decorated booth, and features employees in costume. Additionally, treats will be available for children who are unable to eat candy. In Springfield, pet therapy dogs will also attend the event.
- SPRINGFIELD: The location will be at the Meyer Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Hospital (3535 S. National Ave.)
- BRANSON: The location will be in the parking garage
7. Boo in the City
- Itty Bitty City
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Here’s the schedule for the day:
- All Day – Special Craft and activities in Lab and the City-wide Spooky Scavenger Hunt
- 9:15 a.m. – Spooky Storytime at the Stage with Parent’s Cooperative Preschool
- 10 a.m. – Costume parade ending with Monster Mash Dance Party
- 1 p.m.-4 p.m. – Face painting and temporary tattoos
- 3:30 p.m. – Spooky Storytime at the Stage
- 4:30 p.m. – Costume parade ending with Monster Mash Dance Party
- This event is free with regular admission
8. 8-Bit Halloween
- 1984 Arcade
- 4-11 p.m.
- Costume contest, a Jack-O-Lantern contest, Satan’s Hollow high score contest, and free candy