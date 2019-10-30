Spooky cold temps: where to spend this Halloween indoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The KOLR10 weather team has been saying that temperatures Thursday night are going to be in the 30’s.

Because of those cold temperatures, businesses that host outdoor trick-or-treat events are now moving the festivities indoors.

Here is a list of some indoor Halloween events happening Thursday:

October 31st Party

At all four James River Church locations

6-9 p.m.

variety of indoor activities from an amazing kids’ show, to face painting, dance parties, photos with princesses and superheroes, tons of free candy and more

They will also have giant inflatables and free kettle corn outside

2. Taps of Terror at Mother’s

Mother’s Brewing Co.

4-10 p.m.

The brewery will be decking out their taproom with spooky decorations

Music by Joe Dillstrom, live readings from the Necronomicon, and more.

3. Make n Take Jack-O-Lanterns

P3 Paint Party Play

6-8 p.m.

Reservation required, Halloween costumes encouraged

For reservations call: 417-881-3335

4. A Hepcat Halloween

The Hepcat

Costume contest and live jazz from The Ryan Talbot Experience

Event starts at 5 p.m.

5. Great Pumpkin Celebration

Bass Pro Shops

4-8 p.m.

Free photos, crafts, giveaways, and more. The first 150 kids to have photos taken with the Peanuts gang will receive a free squeezable Jack-O-Lantern.

Costume parade at 6 p.m. Top 3 best costumes will receive a prize. Registration required.

Prizes and give-away items limited to kids 12 and under

6. Trunk or Treat

CoxHealth, Springfield and Branson locations

5-8 p.m.

Several departments will have a kid-friendly, decorated booth, and features employees in costume. Additionally, treats will be available for children who are unable to eat candy. In Springfield, pet therapy dogs will also attend the event.

SPRINGFIELD: The location will be at the Meyer Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Hospital (3535 S. National Ave.)

BRANSON: The location will be in the parking garage

7. Boo in the City

Itty Bitty City

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s the schedule for the day:

All Day – Special Craft and activities in Lab and the City-wide Spooky Scavenger Hunt

9:15 a.m. – Spooky Storytime at the Stage with Parent’s Cooperative Preschool

10 a.m. – Costume parade ending with Monster Mash Dance Party

1 p.m.-4 p.m. – Face painting and temporary tattoos

3:30 p.m. – Spooky Storytime at the Stage

4:30 p.m. – Costume parade ending with Monster Mash Dance Party

This event is free with regular admission

8. 8-Bit Halloween