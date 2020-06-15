Special liner system installed at the new portion of Springfield’s landfill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Construction on a new portion of the City of Springfield’s landfill has started and the new portion contains a special liner system

KOLR 10’s Madison Hever went out to see the liner itself.

This thick piece of plastic will be at the bottom of the landfill between the trash brought into the landfill and the ground.

The city approved a budget adjustment for the $1.4 million liner back in January.

“What you’re seeing going on around us right now is the construction of the bottom of a subtitle B landfill liner,” said Erick Roberts, the City of Springfield solid waste superintendent.

The construction of the landfill is rare to get a look at.

“This is one of the most modern best technologies that is in existence for doing that is this liner system so it is critical to protect the natural resources that we have and the environment that we have,” Roberts said. “It’s a really pretty incredible technology to think about.”

To protect the environment, there’s extensive research, science and engineering that goes into the liner system.

“There’s a two-foot layer of compacted clay that goes down and that’s in place underneath what we’re standing on and then what you’re seeing that we’re standing on right now is a very heavy duty, thick, high density, polyethylene plastic liner,” Roberts said. “Once this layer is complete, there will be a couple of layers of fabric, a layer of gravel that collects the liquid that comes out of the bottom of the landfills so we can treat that before it’s released back into the environment. We have a very karst geology there’s lots of cracks and crevices and underground caves that our water moves through. We want to do our best to protect that.”

The city starts construction on new portions of the landfill every three to five years.

But if we aren’t careful, it could be quicker than that.

“If you don’t manage those things on the front end, there is a whole lot of money and infrastructure and environmental control that has to go into properly disposing this material and it will be here for a really, really long time,” Roberts said. “This landfill has been in existence since 1975 and there will be waste buried here potentially forever so it doesn’t just go away.”

Roberts says the construction for the liner system for the new portion of the landfill is paid for by tonnage fees at the landfill so you don’t have to worry about extra taxes.