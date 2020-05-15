SPD sends 30 more sexual assault kits for testing through initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) has sent 30 sexual assault kits (SAK) to BODE, the private lab contracted through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant to address the backlog of untested SAKs, according to the press release.

SPD has been able to send 62 SAKs to BODE for testing, reducing the number of backlogged SAKs held by SPD to 169 the press release states.

Last year Attorney General Eric Schmitt visited law enforcement agencies and hospitals throughout Missouri and observed the policies and practices for the collection and storage of SAKs. SPD was selected to lead the process to submit SAKs to BODE in December 2019.

“We are taking steps to ensure the project will continue and expand in order to allow the remaining backlogged kits held by SPD, and other agencies across the state, to be submitted for testing,” SPD Chief Paul Williams said in the press release. “These efforts mark the most recent positive steps undertaken by SPD as we continue to work diligently to identify perpetrators of sexual assaults and, hopefully, bring long-awaited closure to their victims.”