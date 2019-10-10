SPD releases details on deadly single-vehicle crash at Kearney and 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department released information Thursday (10/10/19) regarding a fatal car accident that happened on Wednesday night, near the intersection of Kearney and Highway 65.

According to SPD, a 2000 GMC Sonoma, driven by 68-year-old Steven French of Fair Grove, MO, veered onto the median while driving east on Kearney. The Sonoma eventually hit a traffic signal pole.

French died of his injuries later that night.

SPD notes this is the 12th fatal car accident in Springfield this year.