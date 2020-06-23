SPD officer injured in March Kum & Go shooting has returned to work

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield Police Officer Josiah Overton returned to the line of duty Tuesday after being injured in the same shooting that killed Officer Chris Walsh in March.

Springfield Police shared the news in a Facebook post saying, “But we are grateful there is good news to come from the horrific tragedy. We are so incredibly thankful to be able to celebrate the return of our brother, and we are proud of his strength and perseverance. His big smile and positive attitude were sorely missed! He is an inspiration to us all. We love you, Josiah.”

The shooting happened March 15th at a Kum & Go on E. Chestnut Expressway. Three citizens also died in the incident.

