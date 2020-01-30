Driver crashes car while fleeing traffic stop, ditches car and evades arrest

UPDATE – 8:39 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police lost sight of two suspects Wednesday night (01/29/2020). Police believe one of them has a history of car theft.

According to SPD, an officer on patrol saw a repeat auto-theft offender driving on the north side of Springfield around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away.

Police say the car carried two people, a male driver and an unidentifiable passenger.

After speeding away from the attempted traffic stop, the driver crashed the car near the intersection of Eagle and Nichols. Both of the people inside abandoned the vehicle and successfully evaded police.

Police set up a roughly four-block perimeter in the surrounding neighborhood but were not able to find either person.

Police did locate a handgun in the driveway of a house near the abandoned car.

The perimeter has since been taken down.

ORIGINAL STORY – 8:08 p.m.

SPD looking for suspect, Major police presence near Eagle and Nichols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police are searching for a suspect near Eagle and Nichols. An Ozarks First news crew on scene says there are roughly 20 police cars parked near the intersection as officers patrol the surrounding neighborhood.

SPD’s presence starts one block west of Kansas Expressway and spans an approximately four block area on the north side of Springfield. Our crew noted a car that appeared to have been driven off the road near the scene.

Police have searched through vacant houses in the area, but have yet to find the suspect.

This is a developing story.