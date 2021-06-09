SPD investigating early-morning homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound, according to SPD Lt. Tony D’Andrea.

Police responded to a shooting at 2:10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 9, at the 1400th block of E. Atlantic. When officers arrived they found a 41-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

Authorities believe the suspect was inside a vehicle on the road of East Atlantic when the victim approached the vehicle and was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injury.

Witnesses at the scene were able to provide a description of the 22-year-old male suspect and told authorities the suspect fled northbound. He was found and taken into custody in front of a house at 2100th N. Pickwick.

We are working to provide more information as it becomes available.