SPD, Highway Patrol host 2020 Polar Plunge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Just some people spending their Saturday morning jumping into freezing cold water, but for a good cause, of course.

The 2020 Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics Missouri, which provides year-round sports and training opportunities for local Special Olympics athletes.

Robin Anderson, the development director for Special Olympics Missouri, says the goal of the organization goes way beyond athletics.

“It teaches them to be active members of the community,” Anderson said. “And you know a lot of times I will have people to come up to me and say what makes them an athlete because they can’t tell. And I said well then we’ve done our job. Because we don’t want our athletes to stick out. We want them to blend. We want them to be part of the community. And you know they will brag that they’re in Special Olympics, and that’s good, we want them to do that. But we don’t want that to necessarily be the thing that sticks out about them.”

Today’s plunge was hosted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D and the Springfield Police Department.