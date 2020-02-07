SPD gives tips against scams in the fourth-quarter report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Police Department released its fourth-quarter public safety report Friday afternoon.

The report focuses on how to avoid becoming a victim of scams. The quarter covered in the report is the fourth quarter of 2019 (October- December).

Here are some tips, according to the Springfield Police Department:

Representatives from SPD will never call you and request funds over the phone.

Don’t send money or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request – whether it comes as a text, a phone call, or an email.

Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, so the name and number you see aren’t always real.

Wiring money, reloadable cards, and gift cards are risk forms of currency. These methods make it nearly impossible to get money back, so think twice if someone if requesting payment in those forms

According to a press release, in 2019, SPD took nearly 1,000 reports of Internet crimes, and U.S.-wide, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received 3.2 million reports.

“We don’t want to see the citizens of Springfield fall prey to scams, and we hope that with a few simple tips, we can safeguard them from losing money or becoming a victim of identity theft,” says Police Chief Paul Williams.

The report also reminds drivers to move over for emergency vehicles.

According to the press release, crimes against persons (violent crime) increased by 10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, and property crime increased by 28 percent during the same timeframe. Find the full report here.