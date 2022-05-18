SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department conducted Operation Safe Ride with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Operation Safe Ride provides a highly visible law enforcement presence in the city that focuses on motor vehicle law violations and motorcycle safety.

SPD has investigated numerous accidents each year involving motorcycles and in 2021 seven motorcycle accidents were fatal.

In this year’s first Operation Safe Ride, officers made nine vehicle stops resulting in eight issued citations. Two motorcycle riders were arrested for resisting arrest and one was in possession of a stolen handgun and a controlled substance.

SPD will continue to conduct additional Operation Safe Ride events and encourage safe driving behavior.