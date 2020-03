SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Police Department will be temporarily closing the lobby of the South District Station to the public.

The lobby will close beginning Wednesday, March 18.

According to a release, the main headquarters will remain open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., as will the non-emergency phone line: 417-864-1810.

If you need to file a report, you can do so online. Click here to see what crimes can be reported online.